Alicia Silverstone

The California native has been a vegan for decades and her son, Bear, follows a plant-based diet as well. In fact, the Clueless star credits the eating regimen for her son’s easygoing personality. “The centering, grounding energy of that nourishment in his organs has left him such a calm boy,” she told Us exclusively in May 2020. “I don’t have to yell or scream or discipline. None of that is necessary. All I have to do is say, ‘Oh, Bear, no thank you,’ and he goes, ‘OK, mom.’ He’s got it.”