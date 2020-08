Paul McCartney

The former Beatle has been a vegetarian for decades and even started an initiative called “Meat Free Monday” in an effort to help others cut down on their meat consumption. As McCartney explained to National Geographic in November 2017, “compassion” for animals is what led him to remove meat from his diet. “It’s a life and I don’t see why I shouldn’t allow that animal to have that life when I don’t need to take it,” he said.