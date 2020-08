Natalie Portman

“I became vegan after reading [Jonathan Safran Foer’s Eating Animals] and you know, [I have] been able to find, over the years, really great products,” the Oscar winner told Us exclusively in June 2018. “There’s, like, tempeh bacon, you know, coconut milk, yogurt, cheese is made out of cashews and all sorts of delicious things that they’ve figured out that are great replacements for those things you crave.”