Milo Ventimiglia

The This Is Us star and his sisters were raised as lacto-vegetarians and Ventimiglia has maintained the diet as an adult. In January 2019, he even took to Twitter to ask that one of his favorite vegetarian foods find its way back to supermarket shelves. “Dear @MorningStrFarms, could you please bring back the veggie #Riblet?” he wrote. “I know a couple million vegetarians (as well as myself) who would be grateful if you did. Lemme know how I can help. MV.”