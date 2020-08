Billie Eilish

The Grammy winner was raised vegetarian, but wrote about why she switched to Veganism on her Tumblr in May 2018. “I went vegan like four years ago. There were a lot of reasons. I love animals and I just think there’s no point in creating something out of an animal when the animal is already there. Leave animals alone. Damn,” she shared. “Also I’m lactose intolerant and dairy is horrible for your skin and my skin is VERY aware of that.”