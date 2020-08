Mayim Bialik

The Blossom alum has been a vegetarian since she was 19 and switched to Veganism more than a decade ago. “While being completely vegan may not be the solution for everyone, I think it’s pretty clear, especially for young people, we need to have more options,” she told Us exclusively in May 2019. “And we need to have people expand their idea of what a healthy palate of food is like.”