Rooney Mara

Not surprisingly, Phoenix’s fiancée also omits meat from her diet. “I’ve been a vegetarian on and off since I was 9 … On and off only because my parents told me I was a picky eater and wouldn’t always let me,” Mara told Coveteur in August 2018. “Then, about seven years ago, someone sent me this horrible undercover video of a pig, which led me to another horrible video and another horrible video. I went down the YouTube rabbit hole.”