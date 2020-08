Venus Williams

The tennis champion transitioned to a plant-based diet after she was diagnosed with Sjögren’s syndrome in 2011. “I started for health reasons. I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, and I wanted to maintain my performance on the court. Once I started I fell in love with the concept of fueling your body in the best way possible,” she told Health in January 2017. “Not only does it help me on the court, but I feel like I’m doing the right thing for me.”