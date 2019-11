Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

The buzzed-about couple, who tied the knot in South Carolina in September 2019, celebrated their star-studded nuptials with their own bedazzled bottles of Moet & Chandon Imperial champagne. According to a post on wedding guest Kylie Jenner’s Instagram account, the bottles were covered with gold crystals. The front of each bottle had “The Biebers” and “9.30.19” – the duo’s wedding date – written in black crystals.