Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder launched her Kylie Skin brand in May 2019 with a party that featured a multitude of branded pink eats and drinks. Among the personalized creations were individual bottles of the beauty boss’ own cocktail called the coconut blush. According to the label on each libation, the pink drink was made with tequila, lime juice, raspberry liqueur, coconut cream and rose water.