Charli Burnett

The Vanderpump Rules cast member shocked her costars when she revealed in season 8 of the show that she had never eaten pasta before, but the Bravo star put an end to her pasta-free diet in April 2020 when she finally tried the Italian staple. However, it wasn’t exactly a hit. “I don’t f–k with it,” she said during a Pump the Brakes interview. “I don’t like it at all.”