Choose Your Own Adventure Fajita Bowls

This dish “works with a variety of proteins, grains and greens,” according to Wolf.

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

• 3/4 cup brown rice (Quinoa is also great.)

• 1 tbsp chili powder

• 1 tsp kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 tsp garlic powder

• 1/2 tsp onion powder

• 1/2 tsp dried oregano

• 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

• 3 bell peppers (I like a combo of colors), seeded and thinly sliced

• 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

• 2 tbsp of extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast OR flank or skirt steak, OR jumbo shrimp (16-20), peeled and deveined

• Juice of 1 large lime

• 2 cups finely chopped hearts of romaine

For serving:

• 1 avocado, pitted, peeled and sliced or guacamole

• Salsa of your choice

• 1 lime, cut into wedges

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Pre-heat the broiler on high. Position an oven rack about 6 inches beneath the heat source. Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil.

2. Cook the rice according to the package directions. Cover and keep warm until ready to serve.

3. Combine the spices in a small bowl.

4. Add the bell peppers and onion to the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with 1.5 tablespoons of olive oil, sprinkle with half of the spice mixture and toss to coat. Broil for about 8 minutes, stirring once halfway through the cooking time, or until the veggies are just softened. (The veggies are going to continue cooking once you add the protein, so don’t overdo it here.)

5. If using chicken or steak, slice it thinly into roughly 1/4-inch pieces. Drizzle your meat or shrimp with the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil and sprinkle with the remaining spice mixture, and toss to coat. Add the meat or shrimp to the pan with the veggies in an even layer. Broil chicken for about 5 minutes or until cooked through, steak for 3 minutes or until desired degree of doneness, and shrimp for 3 to 4 minutes or just until opaque. Add the lime juice and stir to combine the meat/shrimp and veggies.

6. Add rice and romaine to each bowl. Add the fajita mixture and garnish each bowl with avocado or guacamole, salsa and lime wedges. Serve immediately.