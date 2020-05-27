Alison Roman Announces a New Newsletter

On May 26, Roman called her fight with Teigen a huge shake-up and confirmed that her recipes won’t be appearing in the Times in the near future. “I’m genuinely excited to turn this moment into positive, actionable change and so insanely grateful for even having that opportunity. This was a huge shake-up for me both personally and professionally, and I’m still processing so much, but know that I’m working on it and thinking about it 24/7. The issues brought to light by this whole thing won’t be fixed overnight, and the healing process for many will be long, but I’m committed to doing the work to make it better.”

The culinary pro added: “As for the other kind of work, for the foreseeable future, you can find me in that newsletter I started 3 years ago and never sent out lol. There will be recipes, reader emails, recommendations, and discussions about things that I hope you will like or find helpful.”