Alison Roman Apologizes … Again

In the midst of Teigen’s brief Twitter break, Roman apologized for a second time on May 11, via a lengthy Instagram post. “I need to formally apologize to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo. I used their names disparagingly to try and distinguish myself, which I absolutely do not have an excuse for,” she explained. “It was stupid, careless and insensitive. I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered and honest vs. being uneducated and flippant.”

Roman also provided an email address she created so people could share their thoughts with her. “I commit to being open and receptive to this conversation as it continues and to accept the criticism that is coming my way and to try to do better,” she declared.