Chrissy Teigen Accepts the Apology

Teigen returned to Twitter on May 11 to formally accept Roman’s apology. “Thank u for this, @alisoneroman. To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought,” Teigen wrote on Monday. “The comments stung, but they moreso [sic] stung because they came from u! It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!” she wrote.

The Chrissy’s Court host even said she and Roman are “alike in so many ways” and added: “The more we grow, the more we get those wakeup calls.”