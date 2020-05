Chrissy Teigen Leaves Twitter

Despite Roman’s mea culpa, Teigen said she was still being criticized on Twitter for her role in this saga, so she announced her decision to take a Twitter break on May 10. “I really hate what this drama has caused this week,” she shared at the time. “Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to ‘Epstein island’, to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me so I’m gonna take a little break.”