Chrissy Teigen Responds

When the Lip Sync Battle cohost got wind of Roman’s comments, she didn’t hold back. “This is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews,” Teigen tweeted on May 8.

The star later disputed the validity of Roman’s remarks, adding: “I know the actual tears I put into the work I do and it’s really hard to see someone try to completely invalidate it. Someone I really liked. There are many days I cry very hard because cravings, the site, is our baby we love to pump content onto. we do this work ourselves, and there is NO monetary gain yet. It is just work work work and the reward is you liking it. so to be called a sellout….hooooo it hurts. This ‘farm’ you think of doesn’t exist. I am the farm. I am the cows the horses the pigs. anyhow. now that that’s out there, I guess we should probably unfollow each other @alisoneroman.”