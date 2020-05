The New Consumer Interview

In the interview that started it all, which was published on May 7, Roman called Teigen’s Cravings website a “content farm” and said the star’s brand “horrifies” her. Roman also took aim at organizing expert Kondo, adding: “The idea that when Marie Kondo decided to capitalize on her fame and make stuff that you can buy, that is completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you … I’m like, damn, b–ch, you f–king just sold out immediately!”