The Burnt Thanksgiving Pie

What’s worse than a burnt pie? A pie that’s been charred beyond edibility on Thanksgiving. “You guys, this one kind of broke my heart. I was making my signature sweet potato streusel pie for Thanksgiving and it was going so well!” Teigen remembered. “On my Insta stories I shared how that luscious filling poured perfectly into two perfect pie crusts. How I topped them with the crumble of my dreams. But then, this happened,” she continued, linking to an Instagram photo of the scorched dessert. Thankfully, the culinary pro had enough time to start over and make two more pies, which she watched “like a hawk” to ensure they wouldn’t burn.