Ice Cream

When it comes to frozen treats, Teigen is a fan of the ice cream from Somi Somi, which is served in a goldfish-shaped cone that is similar to a cake. “You can pick from four flavors of soft serve: matcha, ube, black sesame or milk as well as flavors to fill the bottom of the cone: Nutella, custard, red beans, or taro. THEN you can top it off with different toppings (cereal, Oreo crumbs, etc). They make the cones on-site, so the mix of a ‘hot off the oven’ cone with cold ice cream is heaaaaven,” she explained.

The former swimsuit model also likes Scoops, which is known for its creative in-house flavors. “I tried the brown brown bread and it’s truly one of the best ice creams I ever had,” she recalled. “So, of course, we ordered 5 more pints of everything before heading home.”