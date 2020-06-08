Food

Chrissy Teigen Had an Elaborate Tea Party for Luna and a Friend and It Was a ‘Disaster’

By
Chrissy Teigen Had an Elaborate Tea Party for Luna and a Friend
 Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
8
6 / 8

To the Tents

After their tea, Luna and Kennedy retreated to a pair of nearby pink tents to eat their mac and cheese.

Back to top