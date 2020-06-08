Food Chrissy Teigen Had an Elaborate Tea Party for Luna and a Friend and It Was a ‘Disaster’ By Samantha Leffler 7 hours ago Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram 8 6 / 8 To the Tents After their tea, Luna and Kennedy retreated to a pair of nearby pink tents to eat their mac and cheese. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Lightweight Beach Shorts Will Make You Fall in Love With Your Legs No One Will Guess That You Found This Zara-Quality Top on Amazon These Adorable Tory Burch Flip Flops Are on Sale Right Now — Just $39 More News