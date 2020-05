Thai Soy-Garlic Fried Ribs

These puppies are a favorite of Teigen’s daughter, Luna, and it’s easy to see why. They’re coated in a savory combo of soy sauce, garlic and pepper, but the real beauty of this recipe is that, unlike other rib dishes, it’s ready in about 30 minutes. Instead of smoking or baking ribs for hours, Teigen recommends frying them, which drastically reduces the cooking time. Here’s the recipe.