Catty Criticism

While in quarantine amid the coronavirus crisis in March 2020, Teigen whipped up a tuna casserole topped with jalapeño chips and cheddar cheese. When the dish was ready, her husband, John Legend, carefully removed it from the oven and Teigen shared a clip of the unveiling on Twitter. One of her followers proceeded to call the meal “gross,” to which the Utah native shot back: “Good thing it’s not for u.”

The Cravings author came under fire in a similar fashion in December 2018 when Instagram users slammed her for mixing kimchi with her hands. “I’m making kimchi for my family. I don’t care what ‘critics’ think of it,” she tweeted to the naysayers at the time. “I do however worry that their loveless food really, really sucks.”