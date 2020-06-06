Delivery Drama

At the start of the coronavirus crisis in March 2020, when many restaurants were forced to shut down, the star took some heat on Twitter after she encouraged her followers to order food using a company called Goldbelly, which delivers eats from around the country. “This is not an ad but if you’re holed up at home, ordering America’s best food from Goldbelly is the way to go right now!” she wrote in a since-deleted message. “Currently shipping clam chowder from Boston to myself.”

Teigen clarified that she was supporting a small business that could likely use the sale, but later admitted that her tweet was ill-timed given the circumstances. “I didn’t mean it to sound like I don’t care about the pandemic? it was tweeted quite innocently, perhaps tone deaf but I like soup and if you can support these businesses, then that seemed cool but yeah if you can’t, then that is also fine,” she explained in response. “I am not shaming you.”