Fresh Food Feud

Believe it or not, Teigen was actually criticized for feeding her children fresh fruit. The incident happened in March 2020, after the star shared a video via her Cravings website in which she explained how she created a “menu” for Luna after the toddler became a picky eater. The menu included Corn Flakes topped with raspberries, and Cheerios served with blueberries, which naysayers noted are not affordable for everyone. “I think I gotta leave the internet,” Teigen quipped in response to some vocal critics at the time.