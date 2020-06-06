Restaurant Recommendation Critique

Less than 24 hours after the launch of her Cravings website in November 2019, the star was dragged for publishing a list of some of her personal favorite restaurants in L.A. Los Angeles Times staff writer Jenn Harris likened some of Teigen’s food choices to “the orange chicken from Panda Express” and took issue with the fact that many of her go-to haunts were located in popular L.A. enclaves as opposed to some of the city’s thriving ethnic neighborhoods. Though Teigen initially took the feedback with a grain of salt, she later called it “super mean.”

“I don’t go out much. I love home,” she explained on Twitter at the time. “The list is an honest list [of] places that we love when I DO get dressed, and doesn’t mean more!”