Safety First

After cooking together with Luna in November 2019, Teigen fielded criticism from a well-meaning Twitter user who was concerned about the toddler’s proximity to the stove. Though the Bring the Funny judge did most of the work in the kitchen, she let her daughter sit on the kitchen counter once the meal was done cooking to help spoon some sauce over the dish. “I love you love you,” the fan began. “But please get that girl away from the stove, even if it’s off.” Teigen replied: “We’re good. I’m clearly right here. And she has spent most her life in the kitchen.” She also noted that the appliance had been “off for hours.”