The Alison Roman Situation

When cookbook author Roman criticized Teigen’s success in a May 2020 magazine interview and accused her of running a “content farm,” the cookware designer took to Twitter to share that the remarks were a “huge bummer.” The saga caused Teigen to temporarily leave Twitter, though she soon returned to formally accept Roman’s apology for her “careless” statements.

However, the drama continued when the former model was heavily criticized after The New York Times confirmed to Us that Roman’s column was on “temporary leave” following the feud. “I hope we can laugh about it one day, but I’m not happy with the NYT leave. So she def can’t laugh about it yet,” Teigen tweeted at the time in response to a user who asked where she stood with Roman after the feud. “It just sucks in every way.”