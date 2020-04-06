When She Bartered During Quarantine

While in quarantine during the coronavirus crisis in March 2020, the star found herself in dire need of some salad greens. “I’ll make a banana bread for anyone that has romaine lettuce. The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor,” she tweeted. “No funny business.” Teigen ultimately found someone to take her up on the offer and agreed to make the trade the following day while still abiding by social distancing rules.

Ironically, Teigen put out a similar call for ripe bananas in September 2017, but those were much easier to come by given she wasn’t in quarantine at the time.