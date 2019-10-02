When She Got a Little Too Carried Away With Fall

As summer turned to fall in 2019, Teigen became very preoccupied with participating in one of the season’s most popular activities. “Saturday, I was obsessively talking about apple picking. I wouldn’t shut up about it – brought it up in random conversations with friends that had nothing to do with apples,” the star tweeted on September 30. “I was insane. Googling farms, sending links to people. Begging, begging anyone to listen to me about apples.” Teigen noted that her demeanor even worried those closest to her. “My friends said they have never seen this kind of passion from me about anything. I don’t know what came over me,” she added. “I think I saw one picture of an apple treat and lost my mind. People were worried. it was manic-like behavior.”