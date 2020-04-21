When She Had a Legitimate Quarantine Meal Dilemma

The Chrissy’s Court host showed her super relatable side amid the coronavirus crisis in April 2020 when her plans to eat healthier were hilariously derailed. “The only thing to get me to not eat this burrito i ordered is to offer me something I pretend is healthy, honey roasted peanuts,” she tweeted. “How many handfuls of HRPs could I have if I replaced my unhealthy steak burrito (rice beans avo sour cream) it would have to be at least 6 to consider.” In a follow-up tweet, Teigen admitted she ended up eating both foods “and a ramen.”