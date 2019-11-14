When She Likened John Legend’s “Sexiest Man Alive” Win to a Starbucks Controversy

The Cravings website creator anticipated some backlash in November 2019 when her husband, John Legend, was crowned People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” so of course she equated it to a well-known food controversy. “I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive,” she tweeted at the time. “It’s my new Starbucks holiday cup.” The model was referencing the outrage that seemingly erupts every year when the Seattle-based company debuts its festive drinkware. No matter how hard Starbucks tries, the cups can never please everyone.