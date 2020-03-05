When She Playfully Criticized John Legend’s Milkshake-Making Skills

In March 2020, Legend made his wife a milkshake, but he used a bit of an unconventional method to do it. “John just made me a milkshake without a machine. Like used a spoon to stir it fast? I told him this was wrong. It’s wrong right? It’s nice I got a milkshake but it’s also terrible, a terribly done milkshake?” she tweeted at the time. Though the Grammy winner justified his method by saying that he liked his milkshakes prepared that way, Teigen wasn’t convinced. “I said well, ‘this is not a milk shake,’ she shared in a follow-up tweet. “It needs to be smooth and whipped with a machine. It’s like saying I love lasagna without noodles, this is how I prefer it. Cool but that’s not lasagna.”