When She Spoke Up About Horseradish

After sharing a Twitter thread in November 2019 about how horseradish is the most “criminally underused condiment in America,” Teigen deemed the entire rant “true.” When one follower inquired about a vegan alternative for the flavorful spice, which is a root vegetable, the star had the perfect retort. “Wait, do you think it’s horse?” she asked.