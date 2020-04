When She Tried to Barter In Quarantine. Again.

The star once again made an attempt to barter while in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak in April 2020. This time, she was looking for some meat. “I can’t believe I have to do this again but does anyone in LA have some Italian sausages or bratwursts?” she tweeted. However, it appears a trade never took place since Teigen later implied she got what she needed from Eataly.