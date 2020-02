When She Was Let Down by a Burrito

The cookware designer is a tough food critic, so when one of her go-to L.A. spots started whipping up mediocre food, she tweeted about it. “My favorite burrito stand has really gone to shit since they opened more locations,” she wrote in February 2020. “I will never tell them but it makes me so sad. I don’t know why I’m even saying this. I’m sleepily eating a gross burrito.”