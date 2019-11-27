Sweet Potato Chocolate Chess Pie

Though this dish isn’t based on something as well known as, that trifle, it does combine two Friends Thanksgiving favorites — chocolate pie and carbs. In season 10 Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) and Rachel forgot to pick up a chocolate pie and in season 8 the gang’s old high school buddy Will (played by Brad Pitt) demanded some “complex carbohydrates” be loaded onto his plate.

Makes 1 pie

INGREDIENTS:

For the chocolate chess filling:

• 3/4 cup granulated sugar

• 1/8 tsp sea salt

• 1 tbsp cocoa powder

• 1 tbsp flour

• 1/4 cup evaporated milk

• 1 extra large egg; room temperature

• 1.5 oz butter; softened

• 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

For the sweet potato filling:

• 2-3 sweet potatoes; unpeeled

• 2 oz butter; softened

• 2 oz brown sugar

• 2 oz granulated sugar

• 1/4 cup heavy cream

• 1 tbsp pure vanilla extract

• 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

• 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

• 1/8 tsp sea salt

• 1 extra large egg

For the whipped cream:

• 1 pint heavy cream

• 4 tbsp granulated sugar

For the sweet potato chocolate chess pie:

• 9-inch deep pie shell

• Sweet potato filling (see recipe above)

• 1 oz brown sugar

• 1 oz pecan halves; crushed into small pieces

• Pinch of ground cinnamon

• Chocolate chess filling (see recipe above)

• 12 chocolate sandwich cookies, like Oreos

• 2 oz pecan halves

• Whipped cream (see recipe above)

• 2 oz shaved milk chocolate

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Make the chocolate chess filling by combining the sugar, salt, cocoa powder and flour.

2. Blend in evaporated milk and then beat in the egg.

3. Add butter and vanilla; beat until smooth. Set aside.

4. Make the sweet potato filling: Roast potatoes in a 375 degree oven until soft (about 90 minutes.) Remove from oven and let cool.

5. Once the potatoes have cooled, remove the skin and weigh out 3/4 of a pound of potatoes.

6. In a mixing bowl, beat potatoes until creamy.

7. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Set aside.

8. Make the whipped cream. In a very cold mixing bowl, combine the cream and sugar.

9. Beat until the cream forms stiff peaks. Set aside.

10. To assemble the pie, start by adding the sweet potato filling to the pie crust; level and smooth with a spatula.

11. Combine brown sugar, crushed pecans and cinnamon; sprinkle evenly over sweet potato filling.

12. Pour chocolate chess filling into the pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 70 minutes; chess filling should have a crust and be set.

13. Remove pie from oven and chill.

14. While the pie is baking, separate the sandwich cookies and scrape off the filling.

Place the cookies and the halved pecans in a food processor; chop into very small pieces. Set aside.

15. When the pie is cold; evenly cover the top of it with whipped cream.

16. Press the crushed cookies and nuts around the edge of the whipped cream.

17. Garnish the center of the whipped cream with shaved chocolate. Enjoy!