Traditional English Trifle

This recipe for the well-known British dessert was shared with Us by celebrity caterer Andrea Correale of Elegant Affairs. Her A-list clients have included Mariah Carey and Jimmy Fallon. This take on the dish doesn’t actually boast a layer of peas sautéed with peas and onions, but hey, at least that means it won’t taste like feet!

Makes 1 trifle

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 5 oz package of instant vanilla pudding (like Royal brand)

• 4 cups whole milk

• 1/2 cup heavy cream

• 8 egg yolks

• 1/3 cup granulated sugar

• 1 pinch vanilla extract

• 7 oz lady fingers

• 1/2 cup sherry wine

• 12 oz frozen berries

• 2 quarts fresh strawberries (thawed)

• 1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Combine the instant pudding and whole milk. Whisk together until thickened.

2. Place mixture in the refrigerator to thicken it a bit more. Leave it in the fridge for about 10 minutes and then remove it and set it aside.3. Next, make the whipped cream by adding heavy cream, egg yolks, granulated sugar and vanilla extract to the pudding mixture and combine with a mixer.

4. Then, beat the mixture with a whisk attachment until thickened and stiff. Set aside.

5. Layer half of the ladyfingers on the bottom of a trifle dish. Slowly pour 1/4 cup of Sherry wine over the ladyfingers.

6. Scoop half of the thawed mixed berries over the ladyfingers. Try to get as little berry juice in the dish as possible.

7. Layer half of the prepared pudding mixture over the berries, completely covering them. Set aside.

8. Add half of the sliced strawberries to the pudding layer.

9. Layer the remaining half of the whipped cream over the strawberries, completely covering them.

10. Repeat layers. Top trifle with toasted almonds.

11. Let the trifle set in the refrigerator for two to six hours and enjoy!