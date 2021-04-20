Feuds

Demi Lovato’s Frozen Yogurt Controversy: What to Know About Her Feud With The Bigg Chill Shop

Call for More Transparency

The “Cool for Summer” musician then made suggestions on how The Bigg Chill could be more transparent and helpful toward those struggling with eating disorders. “I was thinking, maybe it would help if you made it more clear that the sugar-free options and vegan options are for that. Labeling the snacks for celiac or diabetes or vegans,” she explained. “When it’s not super clear, the messaging gets confusing and being in LA it’s really hard to distinguish diet culture vs health needs.” She concluded: “You aren’t wrong for catering to many different needs but it’s about not excluding one demographic to cater to others.”

