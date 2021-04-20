Jameela Jamil Gets Involved

The Good Place alum came to Lovato’s defense on Monday, explaining at although she was trying to “avoid making the story bigger than it already is,” she noted that the singer was only asking for the company to “change the marketing of products that are for people’s medical needs.” The English actress wrote via her Instagram Story that Lovato’s actions don’t “make her a monster” and she wasn’t trying to “disregard people’s illnesses,” instead she thinks the musician was “just one of few celebrities reminding us to look out for mental illness.”

Jamil continued: “Guilt-free is diet culture terminology. We need to stop using that f—king term. What in the shame of s—t and hell is there to feel guilty about. That’s a term of shame. Orthorexia (sic) is easy to split into and is a F—KING nightmare to crawl out of. I think it’s good to keep raising awareness on this matter until eating disorder rhetoric is OUT of our normalized mainstream culture.”