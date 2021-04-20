Leah McSweeney Slams Demi for Her Comments

The Bravo personality clapped back at Lovato on Sunday for her attack on the yogurt company. “Demi Lovato should be ashamed of herself for using her platform of 102 million people following her on Instagram to drag a frozen yogurt spot because she’s mad that they sell diet frozen yogurt and sugar-free options because that triggers her,” McSweeney said in a series of videos on her Instagram Story. “Therefore, they should just be harassed and go out of business. What the f–k? I mean, I’m sorry that she had to deal with an eating disorder. That’s terrible. But does that mean that we have to stop offering people sugar-free options for things?”

The reality star continued: “What about people who just don’t want to f–king eat regular ice cream and want to eat some sugar-free frozen yogurt? I want that s–t sometimes. The ultimate privilege is to just use your platform with millions and millions of people to drag a f–king business with 6,000 followers on Instagram who have been doing their thing since the ’80s. This story just f–king irks me. It’s absolutely disgusting.”