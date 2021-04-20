Sorry for Shaming

“When I messaged this froyo place, like originally, I wanted to make a point and I wanted to call out behaviors or branding things that didn’t sit right with me,” Lovato said in an Instagram video on Monday. “The truth of the matter is that as someone that … is in recovery from an eating disorder, I still to this day have a hard time walking into a fro-yo shop, ordering yogurt, and being content with it and keeping it down.”

She explained that after walking to the counter past “so much diet stuff and health food stuff” she wasn’t able to order because she felt so distressed. “If there was a sign that said celiac or vegan, I would’ve understood. Because it wasn’t clear, I definitely jumped to conclusions,” the Camp Rock actress explained. “I probably shouldn’t have gone about this the way that I have. I’m willing to talk to this froyo shop to help get the messaging right.”

Lovato admitted that she is “sorry” that she got the “messaging wrong” and that she “may have disappointed some people” with how she reacted. “I’m not coming after a small business as someone with a lot of followers, that’s not what I’m doing here,” she said. “I walked into a situation that didn’t sit right with me, my intuition said to speak up about this so I did and I feel good about that.”