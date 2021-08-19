Exclusive

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker ‘Never Strayed Far’ From Each Other at New York Bash

By
Devin Booker Proudly Supports Girlfriend Kendall Jenner at 818 Tequila Hamptons Launch 3
 Sophie Sahara
8
8 / 8
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Sweet Setup

Guests enjoyed cauliflower appetizers, unlimited tequila and scenic views.

Back to top