Five Pints of Ice Cream

The star got into the holiday spirit a tad early on December 8, 2019, when his cheat meal consisted of five pints on Salt & Straw ice cream. His flavors of choice were all holiday-inspired and included varieties like cinnamon chai spiced egg nog and gingerbread cookie dough, as well as a few custom pints. “It was a Dwanta Claus-style doozie,” Johnson said of his sweet smorgasbord. “The sugar-sweats kickin’ in and if you do a little zoom in action you’ll see a little surprise of Dwanta mixing up his own flavors of amazing ice cream and bringing gluttony and sugar sweats to a whole new level. Enjoy your holiday cheat meals, my friends. Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself.