French Toast Forever

The star added a “cool twist” to one of his favorite cheat meals — two slabs of ultra-thick Brioche french toast — on July 12 by topping the treat with coconut flakes coated in Teremana tequila. The tropical touch was in addition to Teremana-infused maple syrup and whipped cream that was also made with the spirit. “This one is absolutely ridiculous and 💯 guaranteed to send you to bed happy and sinfully satiated,” he declared on Instagram. “I will give gluttony new meaning tonight.”