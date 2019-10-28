Two Bacon Cheeseburgers and an Array of Desserts

The Moana star bulked up with some help from a pair of cheeseburgers, french fries, a glass of his own tequila and a wide array of desserts on June 23, 2019. “Sunday cheat meal train rolls on down the line,” the actor declared before describing his satiating dinner. “Two fat 8 oz double cheeseburgers with bacon and fries. Double shot of my new tequila – chilled.” Anticipating that his big meal might get some pushback, The Rock explained that he had a “big shoot” for a project with Under Armour the following day. “In a crazy science, these cheat meals tonight should actually help my physique come in with a more fuller pump and vascularity for tomorrow’s shoot,” he noted. “Or maybe I’m just looking for more excuses to drink my tequila and eat like shit.” When it came time for some sweet treats, the star feasted on “brownies, blondies, peanut butter, chocolate chip and double chocolate cookies with a fat slice of a cheesecake chaser.”