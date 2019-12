These Healthy, Low-Carb Snacks That Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Cheesecake Brownies

Ingredients

For Brownie Layer:

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup low-carb sweetener

1 tsp stevia drops

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/8 tsp sea salt

2 large eggs, room temperature

1/2 cup almond flour

3 tbsp coconut flour

For Cheesecake Layer:

8oz cream cheese

3 tbsp low-carb sweetener

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 large egg yolk, room temperature

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8×8-inch baking pan; set aside.

2. Make brownie layer: In a large bowl, mix butter, sweeteners, cocoa, vanilla extract and salt until well combined.

3. Whisk in the eggs, then fold in the flours.

4. Reserve about 1/4 cup batter. Spread remaining batter in prepared pan.

5. Make cheesecake layer: Beat together cream cheese, sweetener, vanilla and egg yolk until well blended.

6. Carefully spread cream cheese layer over brownie layer.

7. Drop reserved brownie batter over cheesecake layer and swirl with a knife.

8. Bake for 30 minutes; transfer to a rack to cool

Makes 16 squares