These Healthy, Low-Carb Snacks That Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Cinnamon Trail Mix

Ingredients

1/2 cup almond slices

1/2 cup raw almonds

1/2 cup pecan halves

1/2 cup walnut pieces

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1/4 cup chia seeds

1/4 cup flaxseed, sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds

1/4 cup coconut oil (melted)

3 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp sea salt

1/4 cup natural sweetener of choice (equivalent to 1/4 cup of sugar)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Add all nuts, coconut flakes and seeds to a large bowl. Add coconut oil, cinnamon, salt and sweetener. Mix well.

3. Spread mixture on prepared baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes.

4. Cool for at least 15 minutes to allow oil to absorb.

Makes about 3 cups