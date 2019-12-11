These Healthy, Low-Carb Snacks That Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Coconut Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

1/2 cup low-carb sweetener (a 1:1 sugar substitute such as monk fruit)

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs, room temperature

1/2 cup coconut flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup sugar-free chocolate chips

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, mix sweetener, butter, vanilla and eggs.

3. Stir in coconut flour, baking soda and salt.

4. Fold in chocolate chips.

5. Form dough into tablespoon-size scoops and drop onto a parchment-lined cookie sheet; flatten with fingers.

6. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until cookies are golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool on wire rack before removing from cookie sheet.

Makes 12 cookies