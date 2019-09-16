The Dessert

Lindt, the chocolatier, partnered with Patina Catering’s executive pastry chef, Frania Mendivil, to create an array of decadent desserts. Among them will be an estimated 7,000 chocolate pots de creme, which will be crafted using a thousand bars of chocolate and brushed with edible gold dust, according to Anna Czaja, one of Lindt’s master chocolatiers.

Should some stars want an alternate dessert, Czaja tells Us the brand will also have an estimated 10,000 truffles on hand “just in case they run out or somebody needs something different.”